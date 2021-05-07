Overview of Dr. Sandeep Lakhan, DO

Dr. Sandeep Lakhan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from Midwestern University - College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Lakhan works at Nitesh Gadeela, MD, MBBS in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.