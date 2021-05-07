Dr. Sandeep Lakhan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Lakhan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandeep Lakhan, DO
Dr. Sandeep Lakhan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from Midwestern University - College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Lakhan works at
Dr. Lakhan's Office Locations
-
1
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care100 Hospital Ln Ste 210, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Being a “younger than average” cardiology patient for the past several years, has often made me feel unheard and dismissed. HRH ER referred me to Dr. Lakhan. To my surprise, he was able to get me in within 48 hours. He listened to me, looked at my history and took my family history into account. He talked to me with true concern and ordered tests and lab work to see what exactly is going on. I am beyond impressed!
About Dr. Sandeep Lakhan, DO
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Male
- 1437458916
Education & Certifications
- Riverside Medical Center - Midwestern University
- Riverside Medical Center - Midwestern University
- Midwestern University - College of Osteopathic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakhan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakhan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lakhan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lakhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakhan works at
Dr. Lakhan speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
Dr. Lakhan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.