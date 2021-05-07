See All Cardiologists in Danville, IN
Dr. Sandeep Lakhan, DO

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandeep Lakhan, DO

Dr. Sandeep Lakhan, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from Midwestern University - College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Lakhan works at Nitesh Gadeela, MD, MBBS in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Lakhan's Office Locations

    Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 210, Danville, IN 46122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 07, 2021
    Being a "younger than average" cardiology patient for the past several years, has often made me feel unheard and dismissed. HRH ER referred me to Dr. Lakhan. To my surprise, he was able to get me in within 48 hours. He listened to me, looked at my history and took my family history into account. He talked to me with true concern and ordered tests and lab work to see what exactly is going on. I am beyond impressed!
    Sandy W — May 07, 2021
    About Dr. Sandeep Lakhan, DO

    • Cardiology
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • Male
    • 1437458916
    Education & Certifications

    • Riverside Medical Center - Midwestern University
    • Riverside Medical Center - Midwestern University
    • Midwestern University - College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

