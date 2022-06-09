Overview of Dr. Sandeep Malhotra, MD

Dr. Sandeep Malhotra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Malhotra works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY with other offices in Rock Hill, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.