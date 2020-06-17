Overview

Dr. Sandeep Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Southeast Valley Gastroenterology in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.