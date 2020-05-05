Dr. Sandeep Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Rana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Rana, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 490 E North Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 321-2162
-
2
Klingensmith Healthcare2315 Myrtle St, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 452-7575
-
3
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3601MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Pittsburgh Office420 E North Ave Ste 206, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have no idea why he has this low of a rating. Dr. Rana took the time and the patience to understand what was going on, knew exactly what I was in need of, listened, gave unbiased medical advice to me, and get to know me as a person to understand why I am seeing him and will continue to see him! Thank you for being a fantastic neurologist and a great doctor in general!
About Dr. Sandeep Rana, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1871594283
Education & Certifications
- Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences
