Dr. Sandeep Sagar, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
3.4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sandeep Sagar, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Owensboro, KY. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital, Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Dr. Sagar works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Cardiology in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Owensboro Health Medical Group Cardiology
    1301 Pleasant Valley Rd Ste 202, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 417-7500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evangelical Community Hospital
  • Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital
  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Third Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Third Degree Heart Block

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Sandeep Sagar, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1861550386
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Sagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sagar works at Owensboro Health Medical Group Cardiology in Owensboro, KY. View the full address on Dr. Sagar’s profile.

    Dr. Sagar has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sagar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sagar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sagar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

