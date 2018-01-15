Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Sahay works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Hypertension Center, Houston Methodist Lung Center6445 Main St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and compassionate, I couldn't ask for a better doctor!!!!!
About Dr. Sandeep Sahay, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1669602710
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital
- Maulana Azad Med Coll
- Maulana Azad Med Coll & Assoc Hosps
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahay works at
Dr. Sahay speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.