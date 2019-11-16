Overview

Dr. Sandeep Saluja, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Saluja works at Connecticut Skin Institute in Stamford, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Montville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.