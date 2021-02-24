See All Otolaryngologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sandeep Samant, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandeep Samant, MD

Dr. Sandeep Samant, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Samant works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Tonsil Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Samant's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Treatment frequency



Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Tumor Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Tumors Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Tumor Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 24, 2021
    I found Dr. Samant to be a highly skilled, composed professional who treated me with respect and delivered terrific outcomes from my parotidectomy in 2020. I felt as though I was in excellent hands from beginning to end. He showed expertise and kindness in every interaction, which made a difference to me during an anxious time. Dr. Samant is an exceptional doctor.
    MG — Feb 24, 2021
    About Dr. Sandeep Samant, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of Tennessee Medical Center
    • All-India Institute of Medical Sciences
    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Rotating Internship
    • All India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Samant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samant works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Samant’s profile.

    Dr. Samant has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Tonsil Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Samant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

