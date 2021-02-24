Dr. Sandeep Samant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Samant, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandeep Samant, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I found Dr. Samant to be a highly skilled, composed professional who treated me with respect and delivered terrific outcomes from my parotidectomy in 2020. I felt as though I was in excellent hands from beginning to end. He showed expertise and kindness in every interaction, which made a difference to me during an anxious time. Dr. Samant is an exceptional doctor.
About Dr. Sandeep Samant, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1396701942
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital|University of Tennessee Medical Center
- All-India Institute of Medical Sciences
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, Rotating Internship
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
