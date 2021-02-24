Overview of Dr. Sandeep Samant, MD

Dr. Sandeep Samant, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Samant works at Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Tonsil Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.