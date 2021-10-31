Dr. Sandeep Sekhon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sekhon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Sekhon, MD
Dr. Sandeep Sekhon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Digestive Disease Consultants1187 E Herndon Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 433-6000
Long time patient of doctor and very severe and complicated patient. Needed ASAP appointment but doctor could not see me (?? Out of office). Saw his assistant who Was nice but I wanted to see the doctor as my issues are severe. Doctor called me on Sunday and really helped me. Very very thankful.
About Dr. Sandeep Sekhon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Dr. Sekhon has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sekhon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
