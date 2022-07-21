Overview

Dr. Sandeep Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX.



Dr. Singh works at Cardiology Consultants of Texas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX and Greenville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.