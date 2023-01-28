Overview

Dr. Sandeep Sodhi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Med Ctr



Dr. Sodhi works at New Age Endocrinology in Orange, CA with other offices in Corona, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.