Dr. Sandeep Sodhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sodhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Sodhi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Sodhi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They completed their fellowship with UCLA Med Ctr
Dr. Sodhi works at
Locations
-
1
New Age Endocrinology1140 W La Veta Ave Ste 540, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (949) 630-0008
-
2
New Age Endocrinology1820 Fullerton Ave Ste 230, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (949) 630-0008Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
New Age Endocrinology369 San Miguel Dr Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 630-0008Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Doctors of Orange County (ADOC)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Regal Medical Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sodhi?
Dr. Sodhi reviewed every aspects in detail concerning my diabetes in the telemedicine conference. And then gave advice to improve my condition.
About Dr. Sandeep Sodhi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1710108881
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Ctr
- Drexel University Coll Med
- Brookdale University Hosp
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sodhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sodhi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sodhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sodhi works at
Dr. Sodhi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sodhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sodhi speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Sodhi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sodhi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sodhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sodhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.