Overview of Dr. Sandeep Soni, MD

Dr. Sandeep Soni, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from KATHMANDU UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Soni works at Mission Infectious Diseases Consultants in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

