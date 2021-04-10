Dr. Sandeep Talwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Talwar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandeep Talwar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Locations
Utah Cardiology - Farmington444 W Bourne Cir Ste 200, Farmington, UT 84025 Directions (801) 776-0174MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A brilliant doctor, very compassionate and skilled. Would recommend 10/10.
About Dr. Sandeep Talwar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1922290915
Education & Certifications
- UCSF|University of Utah|Usc University Hospital
- Columbia-Presbyn|New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Talwar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talwar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talwar has seen patients for Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Talwar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talwar.
