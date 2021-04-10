Overview

Dr. Sandeep Talwar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHAMPTON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Talwar works at Utah Cardiology - Farmington in Farmington, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.