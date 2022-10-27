Overview of Dr. Sandeep Teja, MD

Dr. Sandeep Teja, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Teja works at Wasatch Neurosurgery and Spine Associates in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.