Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD
Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. Walia works at
Dr. Walia's Office Locations
-
1
Gregory A. Stainer MD Facs A Professional Medical Corpation215 CHINA GRADE LOOP, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (613) 393-2339
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walia?
GREAT. I had Lasik and I can't believe how I see. Dr. Walia did a great job. Only wish I did this 2 years ago instead of wait so long.
About Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1750791661
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walia works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.