Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (47)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD

Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. 

Dr. Walia works at Gregory A. Stainer MD Facs A Professional Medical Corpation in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gregory A. Stainer MD Facs A Professional Medical Corpation
    215 CHINA GRADE LOOP, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (613) 393-2339

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herpetic Keratitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Pinguecula
Herpetic Keratitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Pinguecula

Treatment frequency



Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 01, 2022
    GREAT. I had Lasik and I can't believe how I see. Dr. Walia did a great job. Only wish I did this 2 years ago instead of wait so long.
    Chris — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750791661
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandeep Walia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walia works at Gregory A. Stainer MD Facs A Professional Medical Corpation in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Walia’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

