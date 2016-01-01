Overview of Dr. Sandeepa Musunuru, MD

Dr. Sandeepa Musunuru, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Musunuru works at Midland Surgical Associates in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.