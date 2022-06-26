Overview of Dr. Sandeepkumar Gupta, MD

Dr. Sandeepkumar Gupta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ZAPOROZ'E MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Gupta works at Bariatric Specialists of North Carolina in Durham, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.