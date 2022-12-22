Overview

Dr. Sander Binderow, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Binderow works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Intestinal Obstruction, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.