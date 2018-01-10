Dr. Sanders Berk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanders Berk, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanders Berk, MD is a Dermatologist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED.
Locations
Shady Grove Dermatology15245 Shady Grove Rd Ste 370, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 246-7417
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for over 20 years Great Doctor... Straight forward and direct... trust!! Him
About Dr. Sanders Berk, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1053310789
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berk has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Warts and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Berk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.