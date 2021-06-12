Dr. Sanders Chae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanders Chae, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Univ S FL Physicians Cardiology2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Freeport Regional Health Care Foundation1036 W Stephenson St, Freeport, IL 61032 Directions (815) 599-7726
Florida Cardiovascular Institute509 S Armenia Ave Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 353-1515
Rosecrance Swedish American Collaboration1401 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-6130
Swedish American Heart Institute1340 Charles St Ste 300, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (779) 696-5888
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Chae was able to eliminate my Afib via his skilled ablation technique. I had already been ablated 3 times in the past 12 years with no improvement. My Afib was getting worse (55%of the time I was in Afib) and I was desperate for a solution. Dr. Chae suggested another ablation (the others were done by a different EP.). I was skeptical as it hadn’t worked before. I went for it and am so glad I did!!! Absolutely No Afib for more than 2 months. I am amazed at how great I feel! Dr. Chae is a miracle worker in my eyes.
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1528186004
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease
