Dr. Sandford Kinne, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Kinne works at Ormond Medical Arts in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Cough and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.