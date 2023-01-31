Overview of Dr. Sandhya Bejjanki, MD

Dr. Sandhya Bejjanki, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.



Dr. Bejjanki works at Texas Oncology in Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.