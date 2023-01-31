Dr. Sandhya Bejjanki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bejjanki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Bejjanki, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.
Cleburne191 Walls Dr, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 648-0120Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bejjanki is wonderful! She truly cares for her patients. She listens to your concerns and never rushes you out.
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205037488
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Bejjanki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bejjanki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bejjanki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bejjanki has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bejjanki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bejjanki speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Bejjanki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bejjanki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bejjanki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bejjanki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.