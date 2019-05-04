Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.
Charlottesville Dermatology600 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 200, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 978-2040
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
Dr, Chhabra is an excellent communicator and has her patients best interest at heart. Her office staff are most accommodating and I would recommend her highly to anyone needing an endocronologist.
About Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1891781373
- University VA
- University Of Virginia School Of Med
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
