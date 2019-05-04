See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.

Dr. Chhabra works at Virginia Retina Consultants in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlottesville Dermatology
    600 Peter Jefferson Pkwy Ste 200, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 978-2040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
  • Sentara Rmh Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chhabra?

    May 04, 2019
    Dr, Chhabra is an excellent communicator and has her patients best interest at heart. Her office staff are most accommodating and I would recommend her highly to anyone needing an endocronologist.
    — May 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chhabra to family and friends

    Dr. Chhabra's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chhabra

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD.

    About Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891781373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University VA
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Virginia School Of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhabra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chhabra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chhabra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chhabra works at Virginia Retina Consultants in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Chhabra’s profile.

    Dr. Chhabra has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhabra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhabra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhabra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhabra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhabra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.