Overview

Dr. Sandhya Chhabra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.



Dr. Chhabra works at Virginia Retina Consultants in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.