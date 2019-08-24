Dr. Dhruvakumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhya Dhruvakumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandhya Dhruvakumar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Dhruvakumar works at
Locations
Stamford Health Medical Group - Electrophysiology29 Hospital Plz Ste 501, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dhruvakumar intervened during a life-threatening crisis at Stamford Hospital one year ago, when she performed emergency heart surgery, with implantation of a cardiac defibrillator. I survived all this, under her superb care, and I have been able to resume my regular life. Since that day in August, she has carefully monitored my recovery and progress. She is a most caring and expert cardiac electrophysiologists, for which I am eternally grateful.
About Dr. Sandhya Dhruvakumar, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1952336091
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhruvakumar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhruvakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dhruvakumar has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhruvakumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhruvakumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhruvakumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhruvakumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhruvakumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.