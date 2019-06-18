Dr. Sandhya Menon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Menon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandhya Menon, MD
Dr. Sandhya Menon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Menon's Office Locations
Greenacres Office3084 S Jog Rd, Greenacres, FL 33467 Directions (561) 708-1760Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
RMA of Lake Worth6432 Lake Worth Rd # 6432, Greenacres, FL 33463 Directions (561) 967-2334
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice and informative doctor - although I am a new patient. So far, so good!
About Dr. Sandhya Menon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
- 1013160423
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University of Alabama Hospital
- Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College, Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menon speaks Hindi and Malayalam.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Menon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menon.
