Overview of Dr. Sandhya Patel, MD

Dr. Sandhya Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MARICOPA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Patel works at William A Speitel MD in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.