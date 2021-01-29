Dr. Sandhya Salguti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salguti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Salguti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandhya Salguti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Salguti works at
Locations
Doylestown Hospital595 W State St, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 893-6800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
The Pavilion At Doylestown Hospital599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6050
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr salguti is the best. Very patient with a lot of knowledge!
About Dr. Sandhya Salguti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1588778625
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Salguti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salguti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salguti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salguti works at
Dr. Salguti has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salguti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Salguti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salguti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salguti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salguti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.