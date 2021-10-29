Dr. Sandhya Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Shukla, MD
Dr. Sandhya Shukla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Atlantic Coast Gastroenterology Associates1640 Route 88 Ste 202, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 485-8300
Atlantic Coast Gatroenterology Associates Lab706 Bennetts Mills Rd, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 928-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
I met the Doctor when I was hospitalized and followed up with her thereafter. I am still her patient and have referred her to my friends. The Dr is thorough, caring, doesn't rush you out. The office atmosphere is clean and new. I highly recommend her.
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1821220336
- Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla works at
Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Duodenal Ulcer and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.