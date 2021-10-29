Overview

Dr. Sandhya Shukla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Shukla works at Atlantic Coast Gastroenterology Associates in Brick, NJ with other offices in Jackson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Duodenal Ulcer and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.