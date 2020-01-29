See All Oncologists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Sandhya Srinivas, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (1)
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sandhya Srinivas, MD

Dr. Sandhya Srinivas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.

Dr. Srinivas works at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer Screening , Hepatitis B Virus Screening and Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Srinivas' Office Locations

    Stanford University
    875 Blake Wilbur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 725-5544
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Stanford Cancer Center South Bay
    2589 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 426-4900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • Stanford Health Care
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Prostate Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening

Prostate Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Hepatitis Screening
HIV Screening
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Headache
Hearing Screening
Heart Disease
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Simplex Screening
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Erectile Dysfunction
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A Screening
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Insomnia
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Male Sexual Conditions
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis Screening
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Hypertension
Sepsis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Dysfunction
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Hesitancy
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 29, 2020
    Dr Srinivas treated my father who had prostrate cancer for over ten years, and I was with him for many of these visits and following up on his care. She is a big reason that he lasted this long before finally passing away a short while back. She prescribed and supervised the medicines, many of them cutting edge, that led to one remission after the other until he was 96 and there were no further options. Throughout this time she was thorough, empathetic and caring, and looked to his best interests. She gave him all the time he needed with her, something that she seems to do for her other patients as well. That made her sometimes run late for our appointments, but I'd rather have a doctor like this than one who is in a hurry and constantly minding the clock.
    SandyM — Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Sandhya Srinivas, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1205913589
    Education & Certifications

    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Medical Oncology
