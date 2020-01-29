Dr. Srinivas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhya Srinivas, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandhya Srinivas, MD
Dr. Sandhya Srinivas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Srinivas works at
Dr. Srinivas' Office Locations
Stanford University875 Blake Wilbur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 725-5544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Stanford Cancer Center South Bay2589 Samaritan Dr, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 426-4900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Srinivas treated my father who had prostrate cancer for over ten years, and I was with him for many of these visits and following up on his care. She is a big reason that he lasted this long before finally passing away a short while back. She prescribed and supervised the medicines, many of them cutting edge, that led to one remission after the other until he was 96 and there were no further options. Throughout this time she was thorough, empathetic and caring, and looked to his best interests. She gave him all the time he needed with her, something that she seems to do for her other patients as well. That made her sometimes run late for our appointments, but I'd rather have a doctor like this than one who is in a hurry and constantly minding the clock.
About Dr. Sandhya Srinivas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205913589
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
