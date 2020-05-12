Dr. Sandhya Thomas-Montilus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas-Montilus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Thomas-Montilus, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandhya Thomas-Montilus, MD
Dr. Sandhya Thomas-Montilus, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas-Montilus' Office Locations
- 1 2821 Arlington Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28303 Directions (910) 485-4171
- 2 3115 BOONE TRL, Fayetteville, NC 28306 Directions (910) 485-4172
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have been around the world and back with no answers on my condition dr montilus was amazing spent lots of time over 2 hrs with me and taking notes and listing...she has given me hope for once in my life thank you so very much ...i also felt as if she truely cared and treated me as her own family i have nothing but woumderful things to say about her.
About Dr. Sandhya Thomas-Montilus, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas-Montilus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas-Montilus accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas-Montilus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas-Montilus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas-Montilus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas-Montilus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas-Montilus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.