Overview of Dr. Sandhya Ventrapragada, MD

Dr. Sandhya Ventrapragada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC.



Dr. Ventrapragada works at Novant Health Presbyterian Internal Medicine in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.