Overview of Dr. Sandhya Venugopal, MD

Dr. Sandhya Venugopal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanley Med College Dr M G R Med University Madras Tn India and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.



Dr. Venugopal works at CARE AND CURE AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.