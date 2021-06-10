Dr. Sandhya Venugopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venugopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandhya Venugopal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandhya Venugopal, MD
Dr. Sandhya Venugopal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanley Med College Dr M G R Med University Madras Tn India and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus.
Dr. Venugopal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Venugopal's Office Locations
-
1
Care and Cure Az16601 N 40th St Ste 229, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 368-4663Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Viva Med Suites (by Appointment Only)9700 N 91st St Ste A115, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 667-4657Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venugopal?
Thorough, intelligent, and personable! A great doctor!
About Dr. Sandhya Venugopal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
- 1730115338
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona Program
- Tucson Hosp Med Ed Prgm
- Stanley Med College Dr M G R Med University Madras Tn India
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venugopal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venugopal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venugopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venugopal works at
Dr. Venugopal speaks Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Venugopal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venugopal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venugopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venugopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.