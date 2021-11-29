Dr. Sandi-Jo Galati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandi-Jo Galati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sandi-Jo Galati, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Locations
Primed Endocrine & Diabetes Specialists112 Quarry Rd Ste 250, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 371-7048
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Galati is the nicest Docter and she is brilliant in her field . So 1 patient isn’t happy and that’s unfortunate but this Dr is endo and diabetes specialist not a gastro if you are having stomach issues, the intelligent thing to do is go to someone who specializes in that ! Don’t pass this Docter up . She is helping me with hashimoto when other Docters I’ve seen since I was 19 never did. I am now 57
About Dr. Sandi-Jo Galati, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1437326147
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Drexel U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galati has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galati has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Galati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galati.
