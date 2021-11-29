Overview

Dr. Sandi-Jo Galati, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Galati works at PRIMED ENDOCRINE & DIABETES SPECIALISTS in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.