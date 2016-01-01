Dr. Sandi McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandi McKenzie, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandi McKenzie, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
-
2
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions
-
3
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sandi McKenzie, MD
- Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1922240290
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University|U Va Sch Med
- U Va Sch Med
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKenzie accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McKenzie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKenzie works at
Dr. McKenzie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods.