Overview

Dr. Sandi McKenzie, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. McKenzie works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.