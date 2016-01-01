See All Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Doctors in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Sandi McKenzie, MD

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sandi McKenzie, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. McKenzie works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville
    4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant
    2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Viral Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Fever
Viral Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Viral Infection
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Sandi McKenzie, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1922240290
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University|U Va Sch Med
    Internship
    • U Va Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandi McKenzie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

