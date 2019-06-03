Dr. Sandi Nagata, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandi Nagata, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Dr. Nagata's Office Locations
Alderwood Ankle & Foot Clinic, Lynnwood, WA3500 188th St SW Ste 110, Lynnwood, WA 98037 Directions (425) 673-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor, to the point. I definitely recommend this doctor and will comeback if needed.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Crozer-Keystone
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Southern California
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagata has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagata. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.