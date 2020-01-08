See All Neurologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Sandip Jain, MD

Neurology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sandip Jain, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital, Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital and Self Regional Healthcare.

Dr. Jain works at Neuroscience Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UMG Neuroscience Associates
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B350, Greenville, SC 29615 (864) 454-4500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
  • Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
  • Self Regional Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 08, 2020
    Wonderful neurologist. Saw him in the hospital after stroke-like symptoms, and what my family doctor thought was a brain tumor. He tested and tested until he diagnosed me with MS. He listens to me and spends all the time I require to explain answers to my questions. Very pleasant bedside manner and easy to talk to. I love my neuro! I hope he never leaves Greenville.
    About Dr. Sandip Jain, MD

    Neurology
    Education & Certifications

    University of Florida
    Neurology
