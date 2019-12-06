Dr. Sandip Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandip Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandip Patel, MD
Dr. Sandip Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They completed their fellowship with nephrology
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
1
Southwest Kidney Institute7362 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (480) 610-6100
2
Kidney and hypertension associates10249 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 972-1151
3
Kidney and Hypertension Associates15021 W Bell Rd # 100, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 249-5617
4
Southwest Kidney Institute Plc13991 W Grand Ave Ste 102, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (480) 610-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel has provided me services for several years. I am confident in his treatment and his management of my kidney needs.
About Dr. Sandip Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1023122249
Education & Certifications
- nephrology
- Baptist Medical Center - South
- Nephrology
