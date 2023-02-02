Overview of Dr. Sandip Prasad, MD

Dr. Sandip Prasad, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Charleston VA Med Ctr Gastroent in Charleston, SC with other offices in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.