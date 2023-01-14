Dr. Sandip Vasavada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasavada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandip Vasavada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandip Vasavada, MD
Dr. Sandip Vasavada, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Vasavada works at
Dr. Vasavada's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-0296Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Strongsville Family Health & Surgery Center16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (216) 445-0296Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 445-0296
-
4
Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasavada?
Spent over 90 min. with me. He was patient, answered all my questions, & gave me visual & written action plans for treatment. Was able to schedule a follow up virtually and schedule surgery within a month. Confident in his expertise while remaining calm. He took his time with our appointment & didn't appear hurried or stressed. Superior care!
About Dr. Sandip Vasavada, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1356306328
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasavada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasavada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasavada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasavada works at
Dr. Vasavada has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasavada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasavada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasavada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasavada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasavada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.