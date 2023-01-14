Overview of Dr. Sandip Vasavada, MD

Dr. Sandip Vasavada, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Vasavada works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Strongsville, OH, Beachwood, OH and Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.