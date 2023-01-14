See All Urologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Sandip Vasavada, MD

Urology
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandip Vasavada, MD

Dr. Sandip Vasavada, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vasavada works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Strongsville, OH, Beachwood, OH and Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vasavada's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-0296
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Strongsville Family Health & Surgery Center
    16761 Southpark Ctr, Strongsville, OH 44136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-0296
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center
    26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 445-0296
  4. 4
    Cleveland Clinic Avon Mohs Lab
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 695-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 14, 2023
    Spent over 90 min. with me. He was patient, answered all my questions, & gave me visual & written action plans for treatment. Was able to schedule a follow up virtually and schedule surgery within a month. Confident in his expertise while remaining calm. He took his time with our appointment & didn't appear hurried or stressed. Superior care!
    Indiana — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Sandip Vasavada, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356306328
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandip Vasavada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasavada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasavada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasavada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasavada has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal Prolapse and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasavada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasavada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasavada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasavada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasavada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

