See All Otolaryngologists in Plainfield, IL
Dr. Sandra Banas, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sandra Banas, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sandra Banas, MD

Dr. Sandra Banas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Banas works at Pediatric Health Associates in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Brian Neff, MD
Dr. Brian Neff, MD
3.4 (10)
View Profile
Dr. Sharon Libi, MD
Dr. Sharon Libi, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD
Dr. Joshua Wiedermann, MD
5.0 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Banas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Health Associates
    24600 W 127th St Bldg B, Plainfield, IL 60585 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 416-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Postnasal Drip

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Aspiration (Breathing in Foreign Object) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Special Needs Patients-General Care Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Banas?

    Apr 27, 2021
    Best Dr ever !!!!!
    Katherine Orta — Apr 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sandra Banas, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sandra Banas, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Banas to family and friends

    Dr. Banas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Banas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sandra Banas, MD.

    About Dr. Sandra Banas, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750574901
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sandra Banas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Banas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Banas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Banas works at Pediatric Health Associates in Plainfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Banas’s profile.

    Dr. Banas has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Banas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sandra Banas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.