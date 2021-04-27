Overview of Dr. Sandra Banas, MD

Dr. Sandra Banas, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Banas works at Pediatric Health Associates in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.