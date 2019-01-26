Overview of Dr. Sandra Boehlert, MD

Dr. Sandra Boehlert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Albion, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Boehlert works at Orleans Community Health Center in Albion, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY and Liverpool, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.