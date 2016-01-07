Dr. Sandra Bosman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bosman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Bosman, MD
Dr. Sandra Bosman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Visalia OB/Gyn Med Assocs100 Willow Plz Ste 201, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 627-9284
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Doctor Bosman has superb bedside manner. I never felt rushed and was always given as much time as I needed to ask questions. She is extremely professional and knowledgable in her field of practice. Dr. Bosman has performed two c-section on me and both went fantastically well. I felt well enough after 24 hours that I was asking to be discharged early!
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Bosman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bosman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bosman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bosman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bosman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bosman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bosman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bosman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.