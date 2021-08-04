Dr. Sandra Bost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Bost, MD is a Dermatologist in New Rochelle, NY.
Dr. Bost works at
Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Group PC171 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 607-5800
-
2
WestMed Medical Group73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 848-8840
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bost is terrific. I have a history of melanoma and feel confident in this doctor’s abilities to treat and diagnose.
About Dr. Sandra Bost, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bost has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bost accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bost has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bost.
