Overview

Dr. Sandra Bost, MD is a Dermatologist in New Rochelle, NY.



Dr. Bost works at Westchester Medical Group PC in New Rochelle, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.