Dr. Sandra Bouzaglou, MD
Overview of Dr. Sandra Bouzaglou, MD
Dr. Sandra Bouzaglou, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Bouzaglou's Office Locations
The Center for Plastic Surgery501 Darby Creek Rd Ste 59, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-8083
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bouzaglou is amazing. She takes such care with her patients and I am very pleased with the results I look years younger!
About Dr. Sandra Bouzaglou, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University KY
- University Ia Hosps Clins
- Loyola U
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Bouzaglou works at
