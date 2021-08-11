Dr. Sandra Castelli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Castelli, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sandra Castelli, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY.
Dr. Castelli works at
NYU Langone Island Wide Medical Associates173 Mineola Blvd Ste 403, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 741-8891
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Extremely thorough and empathetic. Exactly what I was looking for in my new internist.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1740507979
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Castelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castelli accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castelli works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Castelli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.