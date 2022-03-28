Overview of Dr. Sandra Chaparro, MD

Dr. Sandra Chaparro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad El Bosque School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Chaparro works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Pulmonary Hypertension and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.