Dr. Sandra Chern, MD
Dr. Sandra Chern, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
Sound Retina3620 Ensign Rd NE Ste B, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 878-8906Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sound Retina2245 S 19th St Unit 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 572-1444
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Family Insurance
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carpenters Trusts
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Health Network of WA
- CorVel
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Chern and her staff are great. Its nice to be treated by someone who cares for the people they treat. There no words to describe how much I appreciate Dr. Chern and her staff. Thank You!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
- 1417957515
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- IU Health University
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
