Dr. Sandra Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sandra Collins, MD
Dr. Sandra Collins, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
Florida - Orthopedic Center of Florida12670 Creekside Ln Ste 202, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 482-2663
Gulf-to-bay Anesthesiology Associates LLC8350 Riverwalk Park Blvd Ste 4, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 489-4909
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Collins performed 5 surgeries on me over the years. A great surgeon and attentive to your needs
About Dr. Sandra Collins, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.