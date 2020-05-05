Overview of Dr. Sandra Collins, MD

Dr. Sandra Collins, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at Orthopedic Center Of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.