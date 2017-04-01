Dr. Sandra Cremers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cremers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Cremers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They completed their residency with New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
Visionary Eye Doctors11300 Rockville Pike Ste 1202, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 896-0890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pm
- Suburban Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Priority Partners
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
I had seen 3 other eye surgeons before coming to Dr. Cremers for my dry eyes and cataracts. I live in PA but she was worth the trip! She was extremely knowledgeable and professional. She helped my dry eye issues and restore by vision with cataract surgery. I recommended my friends and family to her.
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Mt Anderson Hosp - Harvard Med Sch
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cremers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
