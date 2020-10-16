See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Sandra Crouse, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sandra Crouse, MD

Dr. Sandra Crouse, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Crouse works at Rappahannock Neurology Specs in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Crouse's Office Locations

    Neurology Associates of Central Virginia LLC
    1101 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 414, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 899-1354
    Mary Washington Healthcare
    2300 Fall Hill Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 741-1020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Stafford Hospital

Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 16, 2020
    Dr. Crouse has been taking care of me for 8 years recommended first by my primary care physician. Her schedule had no new openings so I saw someone else in the office who inventionally left and she had to take me as a patient. She's one of the best. I know this because I know several more of her patients just through personal and professional contact. Absolutely satisfied with her personal touch and professional care for me and my mom.
    Angee James — Oct 16, 2020
    About Dr. Sandra Crouse, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164631255
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Medical Education

